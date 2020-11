Or Copy this URL to Share

McEnery, Jr., John B.

John B. McEnery, Jr., 62, of Rumford, RI, passed away on Wednesday, November 11th. He leaves three children, Chelsea Jaensch, Carley McEnery, and Mac McEnery, his fiancé Kathleen O'Connor, his brother James McEnery, and sister Kathryn D'Ovidio. He also leaves two grandchildren and a wellspring of extended family and beloved friends. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date to be determined.



