PAIVA, JOHN B.
age 88, formerly of Mercer St., passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Hattie Ide Chaffee Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Olga (Machado) Paiva. John was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, a son of the late Joao Paiva Venancio and Maria (Borges) Venancio.
John worked as a foreman for American Insulated Wire in the Carpenter Shop for 38 years, retiring in 1993. John was a kind and generous gentleman. He faithfully served the St. Francis Xavier Parish for 60 years. He enjoyed the fruits of his labor being a carpenter, doing yard work and taking care of his garden.
He is survived by his children; Raymond Paiva and fiancé Lisa Bell of Rumford, Diana Neves and her husband Robert of East Providence, Lori Ann Paiva of East Providence, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Natalie DaRosa of Taunton and the late Norbert Paiva and Joseph Venancio.
The family expresses their gratitude, friendship and excellent care that was provided by Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Team and the Staff of Hattie Ide Chaffee Nursing Home.
His funeral will begin on Monday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am in St. Francis Xavier Church, N. Carpenter St., East Providence. Burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 N. Main St. Providence, RI or to the Hattie Ide Chaffee Nursing Home, 200 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence, RI 02915. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 26, 2019