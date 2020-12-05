BALDINELLI, JOHN
June 24, 1922–December 2, 2020
John Baldinelli, age 98, of Cranston passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020.
Born in Providence, John was the son of Arduino and Francesca (Masi) Baldinelli. He is survived by his beloved wife of seventy four (74) years Mary (DeRita) Baldinelli.
John had three children, John Baldinelli and his wife Janice, Dennis Baldinelli and his wife Nancy and Donna Murray and her husband Robert. He was the proud Poppi to seven grandchildren, Jay, Scott, and Ryan Baldinelli, Kristin Noel and Kimberly, Kyle and Keith Murray. John also had seven great-grandchildren, Kate, Addie, Jack, Nathan, William, Isabella and Rylin.
John was preceded in death by his brothers Carmino ("Carl") Baldinelli and Angelo Baldinelli and his sisters Madeline Chirico, Jennie Tudone and Helen Merle.
A proud veteran of World War II, John served in the United States Army in the Pacific theater at Guadalcanal. As a member of the greatest generation who served our country with honor and valor, John would often quote original poems in praise of our nation and the American flag that embodied the true spirit and bravery of those who sacrificed for all of us.
After his military service, John worked in the dry cleaning industry. He owned and operated California Cleaners on Westminster Street in Providence for sixty six years and was patronized and adored by generations of neighborhood customers. His work ethic and love of his customers sustained him into his eighties.
Following retirement, he and his wife continued to live in their own home, hosting family and friends with great meals, good company and his singing of many songs. John had a keen awareness of current events and was always proud of his Italian-American heritage. While he may have fallen just short of his goal to live to one hundred years of age, John enriched all who knew him with an abundant quantity of great years matched with many special qualities of a life well lived.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Because of Covid restrictions, visitation and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged in John's memory to an organization in support of breast cancer research. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com