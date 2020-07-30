Bateman, John

John Bateman, 94, passed away peacefully at Hope Health Hospice Center in Providence. He was the son of Hortense and Everett J Bateman. John was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Erwin Bateman. He leaves behind his son, William Bateman, his partner Mary Kay Harris, and his daughter, Jacqueline. John also leaves his daughter, Catherine Killian and her husband, Jonathan along with their children, Nicholas, Meghan, Henry, and Bailey.

John's education was interrupted to serve in the US Navy during WWII. A 1948 graduate from Brown University, John was Chairman, President, and CEO of Bateman, Nugent, Chase, Field and Reilly prior to its sale to Frank B Hall (Aon Risk Services). He also served as President of the Greater Providence YMCA. Avid skiers, the family spent many holidays and weekends in Middlebury, VT. In retirement, John and Barbara split their time between Naples, FL and Melvin Village, NH playing golf and enjoying time with family and friends.

The burial was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent in John's memory to Hope Health RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.



