BOSSONE, JR., JOHN
85, went to join his family and late brother-in-law, Xavier Barbieri, on December 2, 2020. He was the devoted and loving husband of Adeline "Addie" (Leporacci) Bossone. They were married for 60 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Antonetta (DeCesare) Bossone, Sr. John was a Quality Control Supervisor for Speidel/Textron. He later worked at Fatima Hospital in the X-ray Department., until his retirement in 2002. John was an avid New York Yankee fan and loved to read and listen to his music.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister-in-law Etta Barbieri of Cranston. He was the devoted son-in-law of the late Pat and Carmella Leporacci. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends, including his cousin Natalie Madonna and Talullah, who he loved so much.
Due to Covid-19, no services are scheduled at this time. Funeral is private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Little Flowers, 1313 N. Frontage Rd., Darien, IL 60561-5340. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.