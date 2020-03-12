|
|
EDES, JOHN C.
83, of Quaker Lane, Warwick passed away March 8, 2020. Born in Bangor, Maine, he was the son of the late Orville and Dorothy (Crosby) Edes.
John was an Insurance Executive for many years before retiring. He also worked for the former New England Telephone Company and was a US Army Reserve Veteran. He is a member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and in 1954, he was considered one of the top five basketball players out of the state of Maine.
He was the father of John W., Scott M. and Elizabeth D. Edes and the late Michael S. and Michelle H. Edes; grandfather of Robin, Erica, Zachary and Aaron; great grandfather of 5 and brother of Linda Griffin. He was also the husband of the late Robin (Moone) Edes and former husband of Valerie (Lasky) Edes and the late Sandra (Steeves) Edes.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence from 8:30 – 10:30 AM followed by a Celebration of John's Life in the funeral home at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at a later date in Maine. Donations may be made in John's memory to a . www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 12, 2020