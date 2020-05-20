|
|
GREENE, John C.
age 85, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of M. Edna (Vermette) Greene to whom he has been married to for the past 61 years.
Born in Westerly, a son of the late Walter A. and Eleanor (Evans) Greene, he was a long time resident of Bristol.
A graduate of Warren High School, Class of 1952, he was a Veteran of the United States Air Force having served during the Korean War as Sergeant.
Mr. Greene worked as a Sales Representative for Nabisco for over forty years before retiring in 1999. After retirement, he worked part-time at Stop and Shop. A communicant of St. Mary's Church, he was a member of the Bristol Lodge of Elks.
He was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America where he served on the Eagle Board and as Scout Master. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf. John was a Eucharistic minister at St. Mary's Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Craig S. Greene and his wife Janet of Port St. Lucie, FL and Glenn S. Greene and his wife Andrea of Cranston, RI, one daughter, Martha E. Murphy and her husband Donald of Warren, RI, one brother, Walter R. Greene and his wife Janet of Cumberland, RI, eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert E. Greene.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. A public memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Church at a later date and time to be announced. Contributions in his honor may be made to The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America, 10 Risho Ave., E. Providence, RI 02914 or to St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood St., Bristol, RI 02809. To send a tribute, please visit: www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020