LAVERTY, JOHN C. "CLIFF"
94, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was the husband of Therese (Conway) Laverty. He was also the husband of the late Jean (Pearson) Laverty. A lifelong resident of Cumberland, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy (McKenna) Laverty. Cliff was an Army Air Force veteran of World War II. He was a Division Manager for Sears in Providence then later in Warwick for 34 years before retiring in 1987. He was past Grand Knight, Knights of Columbus, St. Thomas Council #1472, Cumberland. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Joan of Arc Church where he volunteered for many years. Cliff was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Swansea Country Club. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, David Laverty and his wife Cathy, his brother, Thomas Laverty, and four grandchildren, Kristen, Ryan, Sean, and Amy Laverty. He also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Kathleen Moran and the brother of the late James, William, and Gerald Laverty. The funeral will be held Thursday, October 10th at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Mount Saint Rita Health Centre and the staff from Hope Hospice & Palliative Care for the wonderful care Cliff received. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019