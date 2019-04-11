Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
MOORE, JOHN C.
85, of Coventry, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Husband of Beverly Ann (Petrangelo) Moore; father of the late Debra Ann Ross, Kimberly Ann Plant and Edward E. Payne IV (Lisa); grandfather of Mackenzie Ross, Jared and Matthew Payne. He is also survived by four siblings.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:30 am – 10:00 am with a Service at 10 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry. Inurnment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory to The Autism Project of RI for Team Jared Payne ( www.classy.org/team/222165 ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
