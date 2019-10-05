|
|
MORRELL, JOHN C
on Oct 4th. Father of Julie Bullock of Pawtucket, Jason Morrell of East Providence, Jennifer Moore of Saxton River, VT, Emily Morrell of Wakefield, and Hannah Morrell of Wakefield; and brother of Richard E. Morrell of North Kingstown. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Wednesday, October 9th, 5-7 pm. Funeral services and burial will be private. For full obituary and condolences, averystortifunerlahome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 5, 2019