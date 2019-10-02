|
Ocheltree, John C.
John C. Ocheltree, 63, passed suddenly September 28th. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Petit) Ocheltree who passed in February. They were married for 32 years.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Nancy (Dixon) Ocheltree and the late Denzil Ocheltree.
John had been employed by Okonite Wire Company of Cumberland for over 40 years. He was a US Army Veteran.
Besides his mother, he is survived by a son, John C. Ocheltree Jr., a daughter, Erin, a sister, Gay Havers, a brother, Richard Ocheltree, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 4th from 5pm until 8pm at the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be held Saturday, at 11am in the Acotes Hill Cemetery, Route 44, Chepachet, RI. Flowers are respectfully omitted. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2019