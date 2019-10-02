Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Acotes Hill Cemetery
Route 44
Chepachet, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ocheltree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Ocheltree


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Ocheltree Obituary
Ocheltree, John C.
John C. Ocheltree, 63, passed suddenly September 28th. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Petit) Ocheltree who passed in February. They were married for 32 years.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Nancy (Dixon) Ocheltree and the late Denzil Ocheltree.
John had been employed by Okonite Wire Company of Cumberland for over 40 years. He was a US Army Veteran.
Besides his mother, he is survived by a son, John C. Ocheltree Jr., a daughter, Erin, a sister, Gay Havers, a brother, Richard Ocheltree, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 4th from 5pm until 8pm at the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be held Saturday, at 11am in the Acotes Hill Cemetery, Route 44, Chepachet, RI. Flowers are respectfully omitted. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now