A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of Mankind Church
25 4th Street
North Providence, RI
John C. "Jack" Tabis Obituary
TABIS, JOHN C. 'JACK'
51, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of Kelly (Fernandes) Tabis. Born in Providence he was the son of John W. "Jack" and Mary Ann (Bercen) Tabis. Jack worked as a crane operator for Local 57. He coached youth basketball and baseball in Providence. He loved gardening, going to the beach, and rock and roll music. Besides his wife and parents he is survived by his children, Damian, Justin, and Nicholas Tabis, his stepchildren Steven, and Nicole Golotto, and his grandson Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Terri Ann Capozza and her husband Paul.
His funeral will be held on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 8:45 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 4th Street, North Providence at 10 A.M. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019
