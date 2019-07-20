|
Capurso, John
John F. Capurso, born September 27, 1945 in Providence, RI, passed away May 30, 2019 at home in Leesburg, Fl. with his loving wife, Sheri Capurso at his side. He was the beloved son of Matteo andElizabeth Capurso; adored brother of Lee Beattie; proud father of Jonathan Capurso (and Stacy) and Mariah Whitcomb (and Chad), and grandfather to Stella and Max Capurso. His large extended family included numerous loved in-laws, nieces, nephews and John was also a great-uncle of 10.
John attended Bishop Hendricken Catholic High School and went on to complete undergraduate degrees from Roger Williams College and the University of Hartford as well as Masters degrees from Rhode Island and Bryant College. He had a very successful career in healthcare, starting in social work at Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital in East Providence RI concluding in a position of Administrator. He then was recruited to Century Healthcare in Arizona and was the President of two residential treatment centers. After several years in Arizona, John was recruited to the position of Vice President of Operations for the Brown Schools based in Texas and was responsible for the oversite of 15 facilities. He finished his career as President of Lakeview Specialty Hospital in Wisconsin and New Hampshire. During his professional career he mentored many young professionals who credit him for their success and growth. John was blessed to be retired at the young age of 61, and spent many hours on the golf course and pickle ball court enjoying time with friends and family. John's family was what mattered most to him and he will be dearly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Warwick, RI, July 27th at 10:00 am. We welcome his friends and family to share in this event and celebrate a life well-lived.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 20, 2019