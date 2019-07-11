|
MICKEY, CAPT US Navy, (Retired) JOHN CLARK
62, passed away peacefully at his home, on July 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Brenda (Larson) Mickey.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, John was the son of Alice (Carlson) Mickey Hard and the late Max E. Mickey.
John earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and his Master of Public Administration from Anna Maria College. He proudly served his country as a submarine Captain in the United States Navy. Highlights of his 26 years of dedicated service include Commanding the USS Chicago nuclear attack submarine and serving as Commander of the US Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. John retired from active duty service in 2005, and was then recruited by NUWC to serve as the civilian Deputy Technical Director. He retired for a second time, as the Deputy Executive Director, in 2019. He received numerous medals and military awards, accolades, performance awards, and personal awards, including the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award in 2019, the Meritorious Civilian Service Award in 2011, and the Legion of Merit in 2005.
Besides his wife and mother, John is survived by his children, Lauren Mickey Sullivan and her husband Kevin Sullivan, Sarah Mickey, Christopher "CJ" Mickey, his sisters, Judith Mickey Watson, Ann Mickey Miller, and his granddaughter, Daryn Sullivan.
Visitation Saturday from 1 – 4 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the; Captain John C. Mickey Memorial Scholarship, c/o Wellsboro Community Foundation, P.O. 243, Wellsboro, PA 16901. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019