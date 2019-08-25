|
|
DEINERT, JOHN CLIFFORD "CLIFF"
78 yrs. old, born to Elmer and Mildred Deinert in Pittsburgh, PA, died peacefully at his home in Jamestown, RI on August 24, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Deinert, son Keith Deinert, daughter-in-law Beth Deinert, and two grandchildren Rory and Brody Deinert, all living in Jamestown, RI.
His memorial service will be private. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019