John Cotoia Jr.
COTOIA, JR., JOHN
73, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Paula M. (LaVallee) Cotoia. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Virginia (Blais) Cotoia, Sr. John was the owner of S&K Auto and Atwood Motors for many years before retiring.
Besides his wife Paula, John is survived by his loving daughters, Sherri DiRaimo of Johnston and Kerri Kyriakakis and her husband Vincent Mambro, Jr. of Cranston; cherished grandchildren, Kendra, Alexa-Rae and Brooklyn; great-grandson Joseph; siblings Joseph Cotoia and his wife Fran, Anthony Cotoia and his wife Nancy, Nancy Court and her husband Dennis, and the late Donald Cotoia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
His funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
August 22, 2020
Being in the automobile business also , we shared alot of time together and everytime we were together Johnny always was upbeat and happy. I'm sorry for your loss we had slot of good times on the way home from the auction's !!! He will be missed .Jimmy Harrison Motors.
Harrison Motors
Friend
August 20, 2020
Paula, Sherri and Kerri: I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you the strength to get through this very difficult time. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love you ,Kathey and Doug Walsh. , Auntie Kathey
Kathey and Doug Walsh
Friend
