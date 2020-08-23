COTOIA, JR., JOHN
73, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Paula M. (LaVallee) Cotoia. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Virginia (Blais) Cotoia, Sr. John was the owner of S&K Auto and Atwood Motors for many years before retiring.
Besides his wife Paula, John is survived by his loving daughters, Sherri DiRaimo of Johnston and Kerri Kyriakakis and her husband Vincent Mambro, Jr. of Cranston; cherished grandchildren, Kendra, Alexa-Rae and Brooklyn; great-grandson Joseph; siblings Joseph Cotoia and his wife Fran, Anthony Cotoia and his wife Nancy, Nancy Court and her husband Dennis, and the late Donald Cotoia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
His funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.