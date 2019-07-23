|
BRADSHAW III, JOHN D., "DICK" MAJOR USA (RET.)
94, passed away July 20, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn R. (Milan) Bradshaw; father of Sharon B. Hanson and the late Deborah E. Bradshaw; grandfather of Matthew D. Hanson and Nicholas J. Bradshaw and brother of the late Gertrude B. Lombardi.
Committal with military honors will be Thursday, July 25th at 2:00pm at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019