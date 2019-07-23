Home

Committal
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
RI Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
JOHN D. "DICK" BRADSHAW III MAJOR USA (RET.)

JOHN D. "DICK" BRADSHAW III MAJOR USA (RET.) Obituary
BRADSHAW III, JOHN D., "DICK" MAJOR USA (RET.)
94, passed away July 20, 2019. He was the husband of Marilyn R. (Milan) Bradshaw; father of Sharon B. Hanson and the late Deborah E. Bradshaw; grandfather of Matthew D. Hanson and Nicholas J. Bradshaw and brother of the late Gertrude B. Lombardi.
Committal with military honors will be Thursday, July 25th at 2:00pm at the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019
