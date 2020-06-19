Kelly, John D.,
48, of Coventry, died Tuesday at Hope Hospice Care of Rhode Island after a brief illness.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Pamela A. (Daniels) Kelly and the late Thomas J. Kelly.
John worked as a mechanic for many years before his illness.
In addition to his mother Pamela, he leaves a son, Alex; a daughter, Kelcey; a brother, Thomas J. Jr, and three sisters, Marianne, Michele, and Kimberly, and a granddaughter, Rosalina.
The funeral and burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.