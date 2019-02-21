|
|
Shea, John D.
93, died on Monday, in Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. Husband of the late Therese M. (Gagnon) Shea.
John had worked for the USPS retiring in 1985. He started Towne Glass & Aluminum, Inc. with his son until retiring in 2014.
Father of Karen Lyons of North Scituate and and Michael Shea of Glocester. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
His Funeral was Private. Burial with Military Honors was held at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For complete obituary visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019