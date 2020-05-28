|
DeCataldo Jr, John
John DeCataldo Jr. passed away on May 25, 2020. He was the husband of Catherine (Magill) DeCataldo. John was a teacher at Oliver Hazard Perry Middle School for 30 years. Father of John, Daniel, Louis, and Paul DeCataldo, Christine Theis, Angela Pugliese, and Maria Politis, brother of Angelo DeCataldo, Frances Norton and Rose Angolano. Private services are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020