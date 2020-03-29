|
Del Padre, Jr., John
John H. Del Padre- 91, peacefully passed away at Mont Marie Rehab and Health Care Center, Holyoke, MA on March 25, 2020.
He was born in Providence, R.I. on December 30,1928 the son of the late John H. Del Padre, Sr. and Isabelle (Leamy) Del Padre.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Josephine (Giusto) Del Padre. He is survived by his daughter Fran Del Padre of Chicopee, MA.
John is also survived by his sister, Mary Slater of North Kingstown, RI; his sister Peggy and her husband Tony Roma of Coventry, RI; his sister Patricia Del Padre Myers of Coventry, RI; his brother David Del Padre and his wife Betty of Las Vegas, NV; his sister Carol Grafton of Hope Valley, RI; his sister Kathleen Crowley of Coventry, RI and his sister-in-law Valerie Del Padre of Cumberland, RI.
He was predeceased by his sister Isabelle and her husband George Haslip; his brother Donald Del Padre; his sister Barbara her husband Christopher Di Panni; his brother-in-law Donald Slater; his brother-in-law, George Myers; his brother-in-law Harwood Grafton and his brother-in-law Robert Crowley.
John grew up in Providence, RI and graduated from La Salle Academy. John was a devoted Catholic his entire life, in his younger years he served as a page to Bishop Francis Patrick Keough. He attended Union College in Schenectady, NY. He started his life long career in the shoe industry as a sales person for Thom McAn at the young age of 15! He followed in his father's "footsteps" who worked for Thom McAn his entire career.
From a long career as a manager for Thom McAn shoes, John transitioned to Spencer Shoes in Boston as a buyer and ending his career there as an Assistant Vice President. After an early retirement he opened his own Shoe Store, "Del Padre Shoes" in his hometown, Uxbridge, MA. John loved running his own store and serving local residents.
John was a longtime member of the K of C rising to 4th degree and Grand Knight. He and Josephine were active members of the North Uxbridge Italian Club and served on the Uxbridge Fourth of July Committee for several years. John and his wife loved to travel and were fortunate to do so for many years. They loved to ballroom dance having first met at a ballroom. Their favorite song was "Blue Spanish Eyes" which they are certainly dancing to in Heaven. They loved their yard and spent hours caring for their vegetables and flowers. This was due in large part to his wife's influence as John was brought up a true city boy. John took up golf later in life and thoroughly enjoyed playing the game and watching the pros on T.V. John and Josephine loved family gatherings especially during the holidays. They were close to their brothers and sisters' families which included 47 nieces and nephews.
His daughter dearly misses her father, she wishes to thank all the people that helped take care of John during his last few years. She especially wants to thank the staff at Mercy Medical Center, Springfield, MA and Mont Marie Rehab and Healthcare Center, Holyoke, MA for their clinical care, but more importantly their kindness and compassion.
A celebration Mass of John's life will be held in the future. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to Mercy Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 320635, Hartford, CT 06132-9900 or to Mont Marie Rehab and Healthcare Center, c/o Activities Fund, 36 Lower Westfield Rd., Holyoke, MA 01040 or a .
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge, MA. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2020