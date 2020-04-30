|
|
LEMOS, JOHN DENNIS
Cumberland - John Dennis Lemos passed away on April 28, 2020 due to Coronavirus and Parkinson's disease. Born to Sarah (Medeiros) Lemos and John A. Lemos in Pawtucket, RI on March 30, 1935, he was a life-long resident of Cumberland and attended Cumberland schools. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1953. John had a long career at General Motors, retiring as a proud member of the UAW in 1989. He also worked for the Cumberland School Department for many years, bringing joy to many teachers, staff and students.
John married the love of his life, Alice (Pereira) Lemos in 1960. They had three children, Suzanne Morgan (John), Melinda Lemos-Jackson (Andrew), and Dennis Lemos (Elizabeth), 8 grandchildren, Alyssa (Morgan) Higgins, James, John and Sarah Morgan; Alison Lemos; and Christopher, Daniel and Megan Jackson, and 9 great grandchildren, Zarra, Jarod, Christian, Mason, Jacob, Connor, Alice, John, and Seth. He was the beloved brother of Dolores (Lemos) Audette, and a dearly loved brother-in-law of Harold Audette, Joaquim (Jack), Vern, Richard Pereira and Irene (Pereira) Vincent. He leaves many godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends who loved him dearly.
John's Roman Catholic faith and love of friends and family were central to his life. He was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church for decades, and was also a parishioner of St. Aidan –St. Patrick RC Church. An active member of the Cumberland-Lincoln Lions Club for many years, he held various offices including four posts as president. John was awarded the Melvin Jones Award, the International Lion's Club highest service award, in 2006.
His funeral service will livestreamed Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on Mr. Lemos's online memorial page at www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com, followed by private burial in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Relatives and friends may express their support to the family by gathering in their vehicles at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. All guests must remain in their vehicles at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to or the Hope Health Hospice Center, Providence, RI. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020