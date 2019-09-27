Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
1081 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
John Di Marzio Sr. Obituary
DI MARZIO, JOHN SR.
77, passed away September 24, 2019. He was the husband of the late Sandra (Beaulieu) DiMarzio; son of the late Giovanni and Mary (Iacovacci) DiMarzio; beloved father of John DiMarzio Jr. and his wife Diane, and Steven DiMarzio and his wife Kimberly; grandfather of John III, Benjamin, Sophia and Olivia DiMarzio; brother of Dennis DiMarzio; and companion of Donna Danese. He is also survived by his father-in-law Maurice Beaulieu.
John was born in Providence and lived there until 1973, when he and his family moved to North Providence. He was employed by Unysis for many years before retiring in 2006. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bouffard Council for many years and spent many Friday nights there playing cards and enjoying the company of friends and his father-in-law Moe.
John loved time spent with his family and friends, especially catching up over breakfast with his brother, Dennis. He and his companion, Donna, enjoyed traveling together and had visited many wonderful places together over the last several years.
John was known for his big heart and his willingness to help anyone. There was no job he wouldn't tackle. If he couldn't fix it, it couldn't be fixed. He touched so many and will be missed dearly by his friends and family.
Visitation will be held Friday 4-7 p.m. with his funeral on Saturday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
