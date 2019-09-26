Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MACERONI FUNERAL HOME
1381 Smith St.
North Providence, RI
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
8:00 AM
MACERONI FUNERAL HOME
1381 Smith St.
North Providence, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave
North Providence, RI
John Di Palma Obituary
Di PALMA, JOHN
87, of North Providence, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Clementina (Ruggiero) Di Palma for 56 years. Born in Puglianello, Italy as a U.S. Citizen, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mariannina (Campochiaro) Di Palma. He immigrated to America in 1949.
John worked as a manager at Cherry & Webb Hair Salon for many years before opening Di Palma Beauty Salon. After retiring he worked as a professional driver for Worker's Mania & Central 2000, Inc. He was an avid poker player, soccer fan and enjoyed cheering on his cherished grandchildren at their athletic events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Paul Di Palma and his wife Ramona; his daughter, Mary Ann Policelli and her husband Daniel; his daughter-in-law, Nancy Levesque and her husband, Dennis; and five grandchildren, Nicholas, Chiara and Johnny Di Palma, Matthew and Stefanie Levesque. He was the father of the late Nicholas Di Palma and brother of the late Dr. Nicola Di Palma, Gina Cacchillo and Antonietta Di Palma.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 8 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Friday 4 – 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to: , One State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
