|
|
DUMONT , JOHN
71, of Providence passed away on May 18,2020, at Rhode Island Hospital.He was the son of the late Irene (Arruda) and John Dumont. He was the beloved husband of Katherine(Doyle) Dumont for 49 years. In addition to his wife he leaves behind his son Brian, NYPD and his wife Caroline, of Patterson, NY and his much loved grandson Rylan Thomas. For complete obituary and online condolences kindly visit www.skeffingtonfuneral.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home and Cremations
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020