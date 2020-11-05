BEZAK, JOHN E.
88, of Narragansett, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. John was the beloved husband of 62 years to the late Joan A. (Leyden) Bezak. He is survived by his loving daughter Susan M. Taft and husband Douglas, grandchildren Austin, Emily and Amanda Taft and Holly (Bezak) Azeredo. John was predeceased by his son John M. Bezak. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett. Social distancing will be observed. Seating is limited, masks are required. Inurnment will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for complete obituary and online condolences.