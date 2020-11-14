CONROY, JOHN E.
April 19, 1934 - November 9, 2020. Mr. John Edward Conroy, known as "Jack" passed away on November 9th at Greenwood Center in Warwick, where he was a resident for the past several years. He is survived by his youngest sister, Janet Farrell; from his first marriage, daughter Donna Larsen, granddaughter Melissa Larsen, great-granddaughter Ana Jayne Larsen, and son John Conroy Jr.; stepdaughter Cheryl Forge; sister in law Nancy Conroy; and nieces and nephews who loved him. Jack was predeceased by his wife Florence; brothers James and George; and sisters Ann, Charlotte, Gertrude, and Laura Jean. He loved the Red Sox, the Patriots (but not Tom Brady), horse racing, Pepsi, coffee ice cream, and the nurses at Greenwood who cared for him. His face would light up the room when granddaughter Melissa and great-granddaughter Ana visited. The family would like to thank all the health care staff that became Jack's extended family, especially Annie and Layla for their long-term support and caring; and Lisa and Brittany, for helping to connect us safely at the end of his life, during a pandemic. Services and burial are private.