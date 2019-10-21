|
FARIA, JR., JOHN E.
88, of Lena Street, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the home of his son in Connecticut. He was the husband of the late Florence (Brule) Faria.
Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late John E. and Celia (Leitao) Faria. Mr. Faria was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service before he retired. Previously he was a aircraft electrician for Quonset Point. He was a 1948 graduate of East Providence High School and a member of the East Providence Council 1528, Knights of Columbus. Mr. Faria was a coach for the East Providence Central Little League and in his youth he played for the Watchemoket Rams. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He leaves two sons, Richard J. Faria of East Providence and Ronald E. Faria of CT., four grandchildren, Nathan R. Faria, Russell T. Faria, Steven R. Faria and Bridgett R. Haywood, three great grandchildren, Anthony R. Haywood, Delila Codman and Roman Mark Anthony Faria and one brother, Edward Faria of East Providence.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street. Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2019