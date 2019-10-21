Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
North Carpenter Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Faria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Faria Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Faria Jr. Obituary
FARIA, JR., JOHN E.
88, of Lena Street, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the home of his son in Connecticut. He was the husband of the late Florence (Brule) Faria.
Born in East Providence, he was a son of the late John E. and Celia (Leitao) Faria. Mr. Faria was a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service before he retired. Previously he was a aircraft electrician for Quonset Point. He was a 1948 graduate of East Providence High School and a member of the East Providence Council 1528, Knights of Columbus. Mr. Faria was a coach for the East Providence Central Little League and in his youth he played for the Watchemoket Rams. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He leaves two sons, Richard J. Faria of East Providence and Ronald E. Faria of CT., four grandchildren, Nathan R. Faria, Russell T. Faria, Steven R. Faria and Bridgett R. Haywood, three great grandchildren, Anthony R. Haywood, Delila Codman and Roman Mark Anthony Faria and one brother, Edward Faria of East Providence.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Church, North Carpenter Street. Burial with Military Honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Download Now