LANNI JR., JOHN E.
77, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Lois (Mercurio) Lanni. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late John and Fabiola (Thibeault) Lanni. John is survived by his loving son John Lanni III and his wife Denise of Cranston. He was the cherished grandfather of Angelina, Juliana, and John IV. He is also survived by his brothers James Lanni and his wife Marie of Johnston, David Lanni and his wife Josette of Michigan, and Robert Lanni of Warwick. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Paula DiMuccio of Cranston, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Lanni worked for Bonanza Bus Lines/Coach USA/Peter Pan Bus Lines for over 25 years as the Auditor of Revenue. He was an active member of his community as a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Cranston, St. Mary's Feast Society, and the Santa Maria DiPrata Society. John was also a former member of the Sons of Italy, and the Cranston Historical Society. He served in the Rhode Island National Guard. John was stalwart in Cranston politics for over 40 years. He was first elected to the State Constitutional Convention in 1986. He was a member of the 13th Senatorial District Committee and was elected as a State Committee man. He was a member and chairman of the Democratic 5th Ward Committee. John served for 16 years on the Cranston City Council, serving as the 5th Ward councilman for three terms, as a City Wide candidate for five terms, and was the only Cranston Democrat in history to be Council President for three terms. When asked why he decided to run, he replied, "I want to be able to give back to the city that has given me so much." The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Miriam Hospital for making his last few days peaceful and comfortable. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Due to COVID-19, his funeral mass and burial is respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.