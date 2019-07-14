|
|
Leonard, John E. "Jack"
71, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Nothing was more important to Jack then spending time with his loving family. He also loved spending time in St. Martin each summer. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Joann (Raleigh) Leonard; his three children, Jack Leonard and his wife Denise, Kim Bonn and her husband Joe, Gary Leonard and his wife Susan; his six grandchildren, Tara Savko and her husband Steve, Tyler Leonard, Kelsey Sanders and her husband Tom, Rylee Leonard, Griffen Leonard and Joe Bonn; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Avery Savko; his sisters, Pat Moran, Gerry Henebury and Glenna Andrade, and his several loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-8 pm and Wednesday 10 am-11am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Alliance for Better Long Term Care, 422 Post Road, Suite 204, Warwick, RI 02888, will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019