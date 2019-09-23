|
Orton, III, John E., Retired RI Superior Court Justice
passed away September 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise (D'Abate) Orton and the late Sabra W. (Webb) Orton. Born in Providence he was the son of the late John E. and Irene (Shea) Orton, Jr. John was the loving father of John W. Orton, Richard E. Orton (Karen), Christopher M. Orton (Elizabeth); stepfather of Karen E. Soderi (Paul), Sheila J. Felice (John); loving grandfather of Stephanie, Heather, Alexandra, Emma, Jackson, Calvin, Daniel and Nicholas; loving great-grandfather of Gibson, Avery and Emma; brother of Joyce Vanderwart. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Judge Orton was a graduate of Cranston High School, class of 1949, where he was class president, Cheshire Academy, class of 1950, Brown University, class of 1954, and the Boston University School of Law, class of 1962. A gifted athlete and proud member of the Brown University and Marine Corps football teams. He was admitted to the RI Bar Association in 1962 and practiced law in Warwick and Providence with Philip Noel, 1962-1969. Judge Orton was appointed as an Associate Justice of the RI District Court by Governor Frank Licht in 1969 and then appointed as an Associate Justice of the RI Superior Court by Governor Philip W. Noel in 1974, before retiring as acting presiding judge in 1991. Judge Orton served in the US Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps Reserve.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Private burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to NEARI Children's Fund, 99 Bald Hill Rd., Warwick, RI 02920 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 23, 2019