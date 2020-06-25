John E. Raftery Jr.
RAFTERY, JOHN E. JR.
89, of Providence passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Albina (Palumbo) Raftery for 64 years.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Mildred (Doherty) Raftery.
John was an Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and was a lifelong member of Knights of Columbus Dillion Council, North Providence.
He is survived by his loving children, John E. Raftery III. and his wife Nancy, Theresa Bernier and Karen Kedzierski and her husband John, who will always remember him as a very patient, gentle and loving father. He is also survived by 9 cherished grandchildren and 8 dear great-grandchildren. He was the loving father of the late Stephen Raftery, father in-law of the late Norman Bernier and devoted brother of the late Millie Metro, Joan Mazza, Maureen Brooks and Patricia Lavallee .
Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 26th from 9-10:30am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins Street, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial with Military Honors follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
