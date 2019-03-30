|
|
ROBERTSON, JOHN E. "JACK"
75, of Cranston, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the home he shared with his daughter Cheryl & her family. He was the husband of the late Carol J. (Ratcliffe) Robertson. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John E. and Katherine (McDonald) Robertson.
Jack was employed by Verizon for 37 years before retiring. He also served with the RI Army National Guard for 39 years, retiring as Colonel in 2003. He was a member of the Special Forces Association. He had earned his senior parachutist wings while in the Army. Proud of his airborne wings, he began jumping with the retirees, making his last jump in September 2018.
Jack was a graduate of Roger Williams University. He was a member of Corvette Club of RI, Auburn American Legion Post 20, and UCT Narragansett Council 699. He enjoyed going to lunch with his "army buddies" and Tuesday breakfast at Brewed Awakenings with the corvette guys. His favorite task was being chauffeur for his granddaughters to their many activities, in the nice weather rides were always in the corvette.
Besides his daughter and her husband David Accinno, he leaves his brother Paul Robertson and his wife Mary Ellen, of Coventry. He was the cherished "Grumpa" to granddaughters Caroline and Kristen Accinno, and his companion of more than seven years Donna Cote. Jack also leaves behind a large extended family.
His funeral will be held Monday at 9:45 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in SS John and Paul Church, 341 So. Main St., Coventry. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Calling hours will be Sunday 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Stand Down RI, 1010 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019