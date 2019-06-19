Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
118 Taunton Avenue
East Providence, RI
TRAVERS, JOHN E.
94 of East Providence passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was the husband of the late Pauline (Pelland) Travers.
Born in Seekonk, he was a son of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Almeida) Travers. Mr. Travers was the owner and operator of the Cedarhurst Landscaping Company for many years before he retired.
He leaves three daughters, Suzanne Quigley of Marshfield, MA., Christine Paulhus and her husband Donald, Jr. of Rumford and Jacqueline Delderfield and her husband Chris of East Providence, two sons, Ronald Travers and his wife Julie of Rumford and Rick Travers and his wife Kristina of Glocester, RI, one sister, Mary Colton of Tampa, Florida, eleven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He was the father in law of the late Bob Quigley and brother of the late Joseph Travers, Jr. and Sylvia Corbett.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Church, 118 Taunton Avenue, East Providence. Per John's wishes, burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to Sacred Heart Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019
