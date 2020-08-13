1/1
John E. Wisher III
WISHER III, JOHN E.
70, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ethel L. (Giorgi) Wisher.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John E. Wisher II and Carmela (Angelico) Wisher.
An Army veteran serving in Vietnam, John later worked at Star City Glass for 12 years. He loved playing horseshoes and had lived his dreams in Maine for 25 years.
He is survived by a son, John E. Wisher IV; two daughters, Melissa Atkins of Cranston and Kimberly Jackowicz of West Warwick; two step-daughters, June Corse and husband Tom and Loretta Mastrostefano, both of Providence; a sister, Catherine Paolino of FL and 3 grandchildren. He was a brother of the late Robert Wisher.
His Funeral will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 8:30 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in STS. Rose and Clement Church, 111 Long St., Warwick. Due to COVID – 19 restrictions in place, burial will be private for the family. Visiting hours Friday 4-7 pm. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
STS. Rose and Clement Church
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral
08:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
