ZAWADZKI, JR., JOHN E.,
82, the former owner along with his late wife Barbara of Zawadzki Plumbing in Warwick passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Home. He was the beloved husband of the Fran L. (Gigone) Zawadzki and the late Barbara (McMahon) Zawadzki and a son of the late John E. and Jennie (Bishop) Zawadzki, Sr. John was the loving father of Carol A. Hargraves (Brian), John E. Zawadzki, III (Melissa), David R. Zawadzki and Gary E. Zawadzki, (Tammy); loving grandfather of Christine, Mark, Abigail, Allison, Donielle, Brittany, Gary Jr., Domenique, Raymond, and the late Kaitlyn-Rose; loving great grandfather of Adrianna and Carter. He was the brother of Peter Zawadzki, Paul Zawadzki and Linda Terminesi. His funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. Visiting hours, Sunday 2-5pm. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 24, 2020