Casey, Jr., John Edward

John E. Casey Jr., 89, transplant San Diegan and renowned NASA chemist, passed away on March 5, 2020 in his home in San Diego surrounded by family.

John was born on December 2, 1930 in Cranston, Rhode Island to John E. Casey Sr. and Mary Louise Casey. The little brother of Claire and Louise, John and his sisters shared a tight knit bond throughout their lives.

At the onset of the Korean War, John sat for admission to the United States Army Language School in Monterey, California. John studied the Russian language for a year at the School and became fluent. John spent the next two-years on the West German border.

After three years of service, John received a Masters of Organic Chemistry from Providence College in Rhode Island, where he had previously graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry.

He married his wife Elinor (Costello) in 1956, together they had two daughters Lorraine and Janet.The two met at a dance before his time in Germany and corresponded daily through letters. John and Elinor were married for nearly 60 years during which they raised their daughters, moved throughout the country, and traveled the world extensively.

John began his scientific career as a chemical engineer within the field of compound pharmaceuticals. He developed and patented several molecular compounds including an antidepressant still prescribed today.

At Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, John became one of NASA's chief safety officers during his 17-year tenure with Lockheed-Martin, responsible for launch and scientific experiments. He is noted for his engineering of the energy systems for the Hubble Telescope and several Space Shuttles. His system was one of the initial uses for lithium-ion battery technology.

He was a voracious reader and informed civic advocate. In 2015, his beloved wife Elinor, passed away. Later, he married Diana (Cisneros). John and Diana enjoyed watching classic films, traveling, and visiting with family. He is survived by his wife Diana of nearly 3-years, daughter Lorraine, her husband James, and their daughter Margot, John's eldest grandchild. He is also survived by his younger daughter Janet, her husband Anthony, and their children Liam and Maeve.

John was interred on April 17th, 2020. A memorial with full military honors will be held when safe to do so.



