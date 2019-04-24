|
|
EGHIAN, JOHN
85, of West Warwick, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019. John was the husband of Nvard Vartanyan and the late Hilda (Yazidjian) Eghian; father of Leon Eghian and his wife Mary, Linda Salas of Cranston; grandfather of Vicki, Dimitri and Dominic; great-grandfather of William and Gabriella; brother of Henri Agahan, Louise Hatchoyan. His funeral services are strictly private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019