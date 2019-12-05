|
|
ESPOSITO, JR., JOHN
86, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019