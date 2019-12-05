The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church,
1804 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Esposito Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Esposito Jr. Obituary
ESPOSITO, JR., JOHN
86, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now