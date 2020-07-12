Brown, John F.
John F. Brown of Marlborough, CT and formerly of Pawtucket, RI passed away June 11, 2020. He was the husband of the late Patricia M. (Johnson) Brown. Born in North Adams, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late John F. and Anna L. (Boyle) Brown. Mr. Brown was a Korean War veteran, an educator, and a school administrator in the Rhode Island School Department, having retired in 1994. Until his move to Connecticut, Mr. Brown was a Trustee and Eucharistic Minister of St. Mary's Church, Pawtucket.
He is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, John and Susan (Melly) of Coatesville, PA; Michael and Joyce (Kelleter) of Tucson, AZ; Kevin and Sandy (Thomas) of Windham, NH; and Patrick and Colleen (Morrison) of Marlborough, CT; grandchildren Cathy (Nick) Sears, Joseph (Lena) Brown, Becky (Dan) Edwards, Jessie, Nicole, Francis, and Lilly Brown; and great-grandchild Elizabeth Edwards, all of whom he loved very much; a sister and brother-in-law Nancy A. and James E. Bradley of Newark, OH; and sister-in-law Ann R. (Quinlan) Brown-Sauté of Cumberland, RI. He was the brother of the late Judge Francis B. Brown, Paul E. Brown, and Maryann L. Crowley.
Calling hours and the funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. D'Angelo Funeral Home in Middletown, CT is handling the arrangements. To share memories or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.dangelofuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 79 S. Main Street Middletown, CT 06457.