CAPOBIANCO, JOHN F. "Mr. C",
101, passed away July 21, 2019 at home with his loving family.
He was a son of the late Silvio and Flora (Carbone) Capobianco and husband of the late Mary (DeAngelis) Capobianco. He was the brother of Inez Morse, Ruthy Tomaselli, Olga Albanese and the late Mario Capobianco, Elizabeth Longo and Angie Eduardo. He had two sons, Jack with whom he lived, and Steve (Julie); four grandchildren, John Jr. (Jessica), the late Joey, Sara and Jenna Capobianco. He also leaves two great-grandsons, Jack and Nico.
John was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII, serving his country for over 3 years on Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. He owned Cap's Products for many years, selling pickled peppers, cheeses, etc. to the Charles Street/Eagle Park section of Providence, and worked for his son Jack at Pandora Products. He was affectionately known as "Mr. C" by the developmentally disabled people he worked alongside. John also loved horseracing and playing blackjack.
Special thanks to Beacon Hospice Care for their compassion at a difficult time.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service with Military Honors on Friday at 12 p.m. in the St. Francis Cemetery Chapel, Smithfield Avenue, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of RI, c/o James A. Pascetta, 21 Hunters Run, North Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019