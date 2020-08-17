1/
John F. "Jack" Crowley
1925 - 2020
CROWLEY, JOHN "JACK" F.
John (Jack) Francis Crowley passed away on 7/28/2020 at the age of 94. Born in 1925 on a dairy farm in upstate NY where there was no electricity until 1934. Grade school was a one room structure teaching all children from nearby farms. In 1943, he was sworn into the Navy. As part of that program, he was assigned to Dartmouth then to Brown University where earned a BS in electric engineering, class of '48. After graduation, he was hired by IBM and worked there for 40 years until he retired.
He will be sorely missed. He was pre-deceased by his wife Sally (Ida Barnthouse) Crowley in 2013. He also had two brothers (Bill and Tom) who pre-deceased him. He and Sally had three sons, all of them still alive and kicking, John P Crowley who currently lives in Charlotte, NC, Robert F Crowley, living in Manakin VA and James T Crowley of Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham MA. In addition, he had a grandson, Robert Scott Crowley, currently living in VA with his dad. He will be cremated and his ashes intered with his beloved wife at Glastonbury Abbey. There will be no formal service. He last lived at the Villages at Waterman Lakes, a retirement community in Greenville, RI. He spent his last years there with many friends and staff. Thanks to Marrion for making dad's last years happy ones.

Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
August 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.May you find comfort in your treasure memories of Your loved one and May God continue to comfort you in the days,months and years ahead.
