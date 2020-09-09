1/1
John F. "Jack" Galligan
GALLIGAN, JOHN F. "Jack"
84, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Veterans' Home in Bristol. He was the beloved husband of Irene (Boisvert) Galligan, and the son of the late Philip and Bridget (McHugh) Galligan. He was the loving father of Michael B. Galligan and his wife, Elisabeth, Linda A. Joseph and her husband, Mark, and the late John J. Galligan; loving grandfather of James and Dylan Joseph; brother of Ann Reilly and Kathleen Jessup. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jack was a proud US Army veteran, serving in the Berlin Crisis (1961-62) and the Vietnam War (1968-69). He had a distinguished 40-year career in the Rhode Island Army National Guard, having completed a total of six tours of duty. Jack retired in 1994 as first sergeant, receiving the Meritorious Service Medal from then President Clinton for his professionalism and dedication to the unit.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Clement Church, Long Street, Warwick. Private burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday from 4-8 PM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
