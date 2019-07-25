|
|
GRADY, JOHN F. "RED"
89, of Barrington and Naples Florida passed peacefully with his family at his side on July 23, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1930, a son of the late John and Margaret (Quillen) Grady at what was formerly the Providence Lying In Hospital. It was there that he first met the love of his life, Julia F. (Sugrue) Grady who was born four days earlier on March 11,1930. Julia passed away on January 1, 2019. They had been married for 67 years.
John was a proud and dedicated employee of National Grid for 43 years before retiring as a Procurement Engineer in 1991. He was a life long communicant of St. Luke's Church.
He is survived by his six children: Thomas M. Grady and his wife Rosemary Grady, Sharon Grady Crausman and her husband William Crausman, Maureen Nemati and her husband Cyrus Nemati, Margaret "Peg" Blume and her husband Peter Blume, Mary "Kat" Medeiros and her husband Bruce Medeiros, and John F. Grady III. He is survived by thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Margaurite (Grady) Bezigian.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the excellent caring staff at Atria Bay Springs in Barrington, and the kind compassionate care provided by Hope Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 11am at St. Luke's Church, Washington Rd., Barrington to which relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 4-7 PM at Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St. Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street Providence. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019