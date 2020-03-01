Home

John F. Hanley Obituary
Hanley, John F.
of Cambridge, formerly of Cranston, RI. Suddenly on February 23, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved son of Mary T. (Cafferty) and the late William F. Hanley. Loving brother of William J. Hanley, Paul M Hanley, Margaret M. Rebello, James P. Hanley, Joseph C. Hanley, Anne Marie Hanley, and the late Thomas E. Hanley. John is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and one great nephew. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
