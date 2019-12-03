Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. "Jack" Mertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. "Jack" Mertz Obituary
MERTZ, JOHN "JACK" F.
66, passed away November 25, 2019 at the Village at Waterman Lake. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Gavin) Mertz.
Jack served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Commendation Medal, Longevity Service Ribbon, Training Ribbon, and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. He then earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems for Management from Rhode Island College. Jack worked as an accounting technician for the Veterans Administration for many years before retiring. He was an avid bird watcher.
Jack was the brother of Edward Mertz, Jeanne Lemieux, Cathryn Schultz, James O'Brien, Kerry Potenza and the late Robert Mertz. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am with a funeral home service to follow at 11:30 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004 Warwick, RI US 02886 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -