|
|
MERTZ, JOHN "JACK" F.
66, passed away November 25, 2019 at the Village at Waterman Lake. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Gavin) Mertz.
Jack served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Commendation Medal, Longevity Service Ribbon, Training Ribbon, and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon. He then earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems for Management from Rhode Island College. Jack worked as an accounting technician for the Veterans Administration for many years before retiring. He was an avid bird watcher.
Jack was the brother of Edward Mertz, Jeanne Lemieux, Cathryn Schultz, James O'Brien, Kerry Potenza and the late Robert Mertz. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 am with a funeral home service to follow at 11:30 am in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004 Warwick, RI US 02886 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019