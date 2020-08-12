MITCHELL, JR., JOHN F.
77, of Cranston, passed away August 8, 2020 at home.
He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret B. "Margy" (Gorman) Mitchell. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela A. Charette; a son, Robert J. Mitchell and his wife Maggie and four grandchildren, Ashley and John Charette and Patrick and Owen Mitchell. He was the father of the late Baby John.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Joseph Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visiting hours Thursday 5:00-7:00 pm in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick. (RI COVID Guidance: 15 allowed in room, please wear face coverings and observe social distance). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Complete obituary, please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com