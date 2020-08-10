BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE August 10, 1991 - 2020 JOHN F. MONTANARO III 29 years ago today, at 3:13am, God blessed us with a handsome baby boy who grew to love the color blue, the Yankees, the Steelers, the PC Friars, and...dogs! This is your tenth birthday in Heaven, John, and we continue to think about you every day. We miss you and we love you! You will always be our very special gift! Our everlasting love, DAD, MOM, LENORE, AND JASON In honor of John's birthday, please consider donating to: The John Montanaro Fund Ocean State Veterinary Specialists, 1480 South County Trail East Greenwich, RI 02818





