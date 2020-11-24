MOORE, JOHN F. JR.
77, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John F. Moore, Sr. and Ruby (Papineau) Moore. John was a member of Local #251 AFL/CIO for many years. He worked as a truck driver for T.H. Baylis Chemical Company, American Chemical Company, and Brewster's Lumber. John was a member and past officer for the Smithfield Lodge of Elks #2359. He was the beloved father of Shawn D. Moore, Lisa D. Moore, and Kathy D. Moran; loving grandfather of Justin, Taylor, and Hannah; caring brother of Lynn Kidd. John was the loving companion of Barbara Hines.
His funeral will be private at the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com