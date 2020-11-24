1/1
John F. Moore Jr.
MOORE, JOHN F. JR.
77, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John F. Moore, Sr. and Ruby (Papineau) Moore. John was a member of Local #251 AFL/CIO for many years. He worked as a truck driver for T.H. Baylis Chemical Company, American Chemical Company, and Brewster's Lumber. John was a member and past officer for the Smithfield Lodge of Elks #2359. He was the beloved father of Shawn D. Moore, Lisa D. Moore, and Kathy D. Moran; loving grandfather of Justin, Taylor, and Hannah; caring brother of Lynn Kidd. John was the loving companion of Barbara Hines.
His funeral will be private at the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
