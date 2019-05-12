|
FOLEY, JOHN "TOM"
83, of Pawtucket, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ruth U. (Reddington) Foley. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Fleming) Foley. John was a Marine Corp Veteran of the Korean War.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Kathleen Demircioglu and her husband Sam, Colleen F.Earle, Mary-Ruth Foley, and John J. Foley and his wife Melinda; two brothers, Donald and Sean Foley; grandchildren Christopher, Rebecca, Brynn, their mother Christine, Samantha, Sophia, Sabre and great granddaughter, Genevieve.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 15th at 10am in Saint Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial with Military Honors will be in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours 9am-10am in the Church prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Memorial Hospital, 830 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 12, 2019